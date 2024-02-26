Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,114 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $20,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 344.8% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $251.65. 2,486,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,762. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $255.00. The stock has a market cap of $186.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total transaction of $826,032.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,891.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,498.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,279,038. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

