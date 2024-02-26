Synovus Financial Corp Sells 52,428 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,428 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned about 2.95% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $44,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWI. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 957.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company had a trading volume of 189,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,662. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

