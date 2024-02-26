Synovus Financial Corp Sells 57,438 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $18,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,136,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,200,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,990,000 after buying an additional 1,168,230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,015,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,826,000 after acquiring an additional 526,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.92. 3,049,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,678,328. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

