Synovus Financial Corp Sells 8,269 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,436 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,269 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $1,757,029,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Adobe by 4,186.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,859,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,887,092,000 after buying an additional 3,769,125 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $7.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $560.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,062,849. The firm has a market cap of $253.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $595.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $570.45. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $320.70 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

