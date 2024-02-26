Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,305,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,502 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $19,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $16.60. 25,603,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,579,742. The stock has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average is $15.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

