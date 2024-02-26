T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Holdings Lowered by Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.5% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,933,000 after buying an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,007,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $278,892,000 after buying an additional 482,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $31,594,911.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,406,496,103.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,297.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $31,594,911.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,439,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,406,496,103.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,238,281 shares of company stock worth $526,024,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,902,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,500. The stock has a market cap of $194.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $165.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

