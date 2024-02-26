Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Adam Rytenskild Acquires 100,000 Shares

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Free Report) insider Adam Rytenskild bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$68,000.00 ($44,444.44).
Tabcorp Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Tabcorp Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tabcorp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.
Tabcorp Company Profile
Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.
