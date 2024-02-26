Tara J. Hemmer Sells 1,782 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 1,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $363,937.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,353,349.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Waste Management Trading Up 0.2 %
NYSE:WM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.48. The company had a trading volume of 885,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,758. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $209.22.
Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.
