Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Increased to $170.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TGT. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Target

Target Stock Performance

Target Dividend Announcement

NYSE:TGT opened at $151.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Target by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.