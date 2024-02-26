TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$60.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ATB Capital set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$61.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$55.25.

TSE TRP opened at C$53.70 on Friday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$43.70 and a 1 year high of C$57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.32, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.64%.

In other news, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total value of C$45,038.50. In related news, Director Troy Tally sold 900 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.11, for a total transaction of C$34,299.99. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 845 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.30, for a total transaction of C$45,038.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,690 shares of company stock valued at $179,330. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

