TD Securities Cuts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$57.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprott
Sprott Price Performance
Sprott Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sprott
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.