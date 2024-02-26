TD Securities Cuts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$57.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sprott from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

Get Sprott alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sprott

Sprott Price Performance

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott stock opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$38.43 and a 1 year high of C$52.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Sprott Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.