TD Securities Lowers Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Price Target to $25.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRP. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.09. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.95 and a current ratio of 7.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.38.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is 221.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kimbell Royalty Partners

In other news, Director T Scott Martin bought 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,092.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director T Scott Martin purchased 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares in the company, valued at $912,092.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 4.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,303 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.1% during the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Further Reading

