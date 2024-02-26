TD Securities Raises Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$15.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRR.UN. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$15.44.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 4,450.00%.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
