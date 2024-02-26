Teca Partners LP Cuts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Teca Partners LP cut its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,555 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 3.0% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Teca Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Planet Fitness worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

NYSE PLNT traded down $0.56 on Monday, hitting $63.15. 459,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,948. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $84.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.71.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Articles

