Teca Partners LP Purchases 8,868 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Teca Partners LP raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,868 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 11.4% of Teca Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teca Partners LP owned 0.18% of Guidewire Software worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GWRE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,470.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Winston King sold 1,075 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.77, for a total transaction of $119,077.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,065.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 458 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $51,341.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,386 shares in the company, valued at $8,114,470.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,368 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE GWRE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.98. 99,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,091. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $121.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.13.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

