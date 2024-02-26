Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.96.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.46. 1,660,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,606,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.25. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Teck Resources in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

