Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Trading Down 3.4% After Analyst Downgrade

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Monday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The company traded as low as $227.99 and last traded at $229.64. 146,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 226,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $237.75.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teleflex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TFX

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

In other Teleflex news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,905.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.24. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.