TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of TIXT stock opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $819.23 million, a P/E ratio of 74.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14. TELUS International has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $22.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,941,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,621,000 after purchasing an additional 689,468 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,715,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,292,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter worth $26,554,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,259,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,385,000 after buying an additional 272,473 shares in the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

