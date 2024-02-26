Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 540,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,013 shares during the period. Tenable accounts for 13.7% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.46% of Tenable worth $24,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Tenable by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 972,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 475,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,283,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the third quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Tenable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,021,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Wedbush raised their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Westpark Capital raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of TENB stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. The company had a trading volume of 434,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,182. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.85 and a 52-week high of $53.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 0.96.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,920,653. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $241,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 238,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,027,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,511 shares of company stock worth $2,921,044. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

