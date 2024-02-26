TerraClassicUSD Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.06 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 13% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $327.12 million and $126.06 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00008270 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001476 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,777,039,463 coins and its circulating supply is 8,968,346,175 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

