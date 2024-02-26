Tesco’s (TSCO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Tesco Stock Performance

TSCO opened at GBX 279.70 ($3.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,398.50, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 289.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 277.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.69. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 244.10 ($3.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 303.70 ($3.82).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dame Carolyn Fairbairn acquired 35,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £105,000 ($132,208.51). Insiders have acquired 35,144 shares of company stock valued at $10,541,403 in the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

