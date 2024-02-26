Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Seven Mile Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Tesla were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.40. The company had a trading volume of 111,326,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,936,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.72. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

