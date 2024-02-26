Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at China Renaissance

China Renaissance started coverage on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TSLA. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a reduce rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla stock opened at $192.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $613.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,928 shares of company stock worth $20,545,953. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

