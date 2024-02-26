TETRA Technologies (TTI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TTI opened at $3.79 on Monday. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $493.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

