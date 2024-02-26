Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $68,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 121,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,952,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,448,000 after purchasing an additional 573,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concorde Financial Corp now owns 18,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $164.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,290,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.38. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

