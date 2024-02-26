TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $738,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 27,249 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,472,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 147,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

