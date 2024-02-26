TG Therapeutics (TGTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.
Shares of TGTX stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $35.67.
In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $333,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TGTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.
