Thai Oil Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:TOIPY)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6367 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.
Thai Oil Public Stock Down 8.5 %
Thai Oil Public stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $15.10.
Thai Oil Public Company Profile
