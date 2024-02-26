Thai Oil Public Company Limited Plans Dividend of $0.64 (OTCMKTS:TOIPY)

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6367 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th.

Thai Oil Public Stock Down 8.5 %

Thai Oil Public stock opened at $13.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38. Thai Oil Public has a 12-month low of $13.81 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil refining, petrochemicals, lube base oil, and other businesses in Thailand and internationally. It operates through Oil Refinery, Lube Base Oil Refinery, Petrochemical, Power Generation, Solvent, Ethanol, and other segments.

