The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) have been given an average rating of "Hold" by the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.36.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens raised Aaron’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

In other Aaron’s news, President Stephen W. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $110,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,325.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aaron’s by 53.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aaron’s by 7.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,714,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,746,000 after purchasing an additional 398,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aaron’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,421,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Aaron’s by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAN stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.67 million, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.47. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

