The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Allstate comprises about 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $159.59. 207,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,467. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $168.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $14.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.36) earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Allstate’s payout ratio is -287.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.12.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

