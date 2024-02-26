The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.8% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in Charles Schwab by 16.5% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 34.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 13,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 71,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total value of $4,628,977.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,251,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,704,959.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $242,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,962.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,986 shares of company stock worth $7,878,217. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.67. 1,100,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,828,561. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $114.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

