The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 66,404 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chemours were worth $7,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $437,324,000 after acquiring an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chemours by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,196,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $173,800,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after buying an additional 254,243 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,497,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 333,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

Chemours Stock Performance

Chemours stock opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.29. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.05. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

