The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 16,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL traded down $4.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.02. 1,658,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,687. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a market capitalization of $51.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

