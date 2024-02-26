The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 152,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,438,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $491.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $409.93.

In other news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total value of $2,763,877.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,634,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,659.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.81, for a total transaction of $2,763,877.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,144.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,734 shares of company stock worth $5,529,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, reaching $390.22. 1,787,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,150. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The firm has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $1.86. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

