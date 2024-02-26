The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Home Depot by 300.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 6,280 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Home Depot by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Home Depot by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,219 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,994,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 23,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,084,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $371.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $370.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $374.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $354.73 and its 200-day moving average is $326.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.71.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

