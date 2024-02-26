The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $160.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,531,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,085. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $136.10 and a 12 month high of $161.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $377.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.00.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.98%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
