The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.0% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.3 %
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,536,629. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Is Roku worth a second look after the earnings panic selloff?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.