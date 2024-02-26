The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth $31,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $192.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $111.41 and a 1-year high of $193.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average is $156.76.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. Progressive had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.92%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $14,660,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 29,675 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $5,645,965.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,859.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,537 shares of company stock valued at $24,393,659 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $188.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.22.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

