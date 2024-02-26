Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 140,038 Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Free Report) by 193.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,038 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 109,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Stock Performance

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.50. 10,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,891. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $8.62.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

