Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 43,818 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 802.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,818 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after buying an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,096,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The stock had a trading volume of 774,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,700. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.