Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 881,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,164 shares during the period. OFS Credit makes up approximately 2.4% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of OFS Credit worth $6,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OCCI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 372.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 386,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 304,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in OFS Credit by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $760,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in OFS Credit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the 3rd quarter worth about $506,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Stock Up 0.3 %

OCCI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,310. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.90.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -666.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFS Credit

In related news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $190,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,260 shares of company stock worth $2,524,115 over the last three months. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

