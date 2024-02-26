Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,253,227 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Lane Capital Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $5.07. 1,292,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,100. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.95 million, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Oxford Lane Capital Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.93%. Oxford Lane Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

