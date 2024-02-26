Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,347 shares during the period. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund makes up approximately 1.1% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 162,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 68,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPZ traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,192. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $14.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.74.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%.

(Free Report)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.