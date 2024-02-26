Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,598 Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 126,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 41,191 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,678,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA FXY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.45. 31,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,625. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day moving average is $62.97. The company has a market capitalization of $221.22 million, a PE ratio of -119.05 and a beta of 0.05. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $71.54.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

