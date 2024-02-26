Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,682 shares during the period. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund makes up approximately 1.6% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the first quarter worth about $239,000.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NDP remained flat at $30.15 on Monday. 15,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,867. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.81 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.19.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

