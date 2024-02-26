Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,758 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,955 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 396.7% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 19,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,928 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 431.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 27,252 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,088. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

