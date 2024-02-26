Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.43. 12,318,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,825,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.87. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

