Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $501,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 388,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Plancorp LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 252,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,214,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,166,595. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.91. The stock has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.47 and its 200 day moving average is $45.64.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

