Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,800 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $194,197,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $41.47. 4,722,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,788,032. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

