Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 624,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 86.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 35,396 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 479,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 36,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAND traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,946. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.0149 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAND shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

