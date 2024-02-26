Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in Exelon by 1,558.6% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after buying an additional 3,719,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after buying an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley cut Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.45. 3,414,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,852,701. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 61.80%.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.